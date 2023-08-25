comScore
National Film Awards: Watch ecstatic Allu Arjun celebrating best actor for Pushpa win with friends and family

 1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST Livemint

National Film Awards: Telugu actor, Allu Arjun who rose to fame with his dances and movies among many Indians. After winning best actor award for his role in Pushpa, Allu Arjun celebrated the moment with his friends and family

Telugu actor Allu Arjun got emotional after winning National Film Award for his role in Pushpa. Other than him, Alia Bhatt won an award for her role in GanguBai KathiawadiPremium
National Film Award: Elated after winning the ‘Best Actor award’ for Pushpa movie, actor Allu Arjun got emotional while celebrating the moment with his family and friends.

His videos of celebrating the moment with wife and children are getting viral on social media. The Telugu actor, can be seen sharing a tight hug with his wife and other family members after the victory. In another video shared by Mythri Movie Makers, Allu Arjun could be seen sharing a warm and tight hug with director Sukumar as people continued to clap for the star.

"Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star Allu Arjun for becoming the first actor from TFI to win the best actor at the National Awards," captioned mythriofficial the post with video on Instagram.

With this award, Allu Arjun created history by becoming the first actor from Telugu film industry to win the National Film Award. The event was held at the National Media Centre in Delhi. The National Film Award jury evaluated the performance of 280 films across 28 languages in competition for different categories of awards.

