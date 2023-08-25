National Film Award: Elated after winning the ‘Best Actor award’ for Pushpa movie, actor Allu Arjun got emotional while celebrating the moment with his family and friends.

His videos of celebrating the moment with wife and children are getting viral on social media. The Telugu actor, can be seen sharing a tight hug with his wife and other family members after the victory. In another video shared by Mythri Movie Makers, Allu Arjun could be seen sharing a warm and tight hug with director Sukumar as people continued to clap for the star.

"Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star Allu Arjun for becoming the first actor from TFI to win the best actor at the National Awards," captioned mythriofficial the post with video on Instagram.

With this award, Allu Arjun created history by becoming the first actor from Telugu film industry to win the National Film Award. The event was held at the National Media Centre in Delhi. The National Film Award jury evaluated the performance of 280 films across 28 languages in competition for different categories of awards.