National Film Award: Elated after winning the ‘Best Actor award’ for Pushpa movie, actor Allu Arjun got emotional while celebrating the moment with his family and friends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His videos of celebrating the moment with wife and children are getting viral on social media. The Telugu actor, can be seen sharing a tight hug with his wife and other family members after the victory. In another video shared by Mythri Movie Makers, Allu Arjun could be seen sharing a warm and tight hug with director Sukumar as people continued to clap for the star.

"Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star Allu Arjun for becoming the first actor from TFI to win the best actor at the National Awards," captioned mythriofficial the post with video on Instagram.