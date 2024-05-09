After boxoffice duds, jingoism runs into a new hurdle: the censor board
SummaryThe censor board has held approvals for titles like The Sabarmati Report, Jahangir National University and Hum Do Hamare Baarah, seeking to avoid controversies during the national election
NEW DELHI : If the makers of The Sabarmati Report, Jahangir National University, and Hum Do Hamare Baarah were hoping to ride the pre-election fervour, they were in for a disappointment. Not because of the boxoffice failures that have befallen other recent so-called nationalist movies, but because of delays by the censor board.