After boxoffice duds, jingoism runs into a new hurdle: the censor board

NEW DELHI : If the makers of The Sabarmati Report , Jahangir National University , and Hum Do Hamare Baarah were hoping to ride the pre-election fervour, they were in for a disappointment. Not because of the boxoffice failures that have befallen other recent so-called nationalist movies, but because of delays by the censor board.

The reason for the delays: not the content; rather, the censor board wants to avoid controversies, especially of the political kind, as the world’s largest democracy elects its next government.

“The censor board is of the view that it is wiser to wait until the elections are over given how the model code of conduct operates, and has communicated to the makers that they shall not be approving certification at the moment," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

In 2019, ahead of the previous national election, the censor board had cleared a movie called PM Narendra Modi, based on the prime minister, only for the Election Commission to step in and stop the film’s release during the polls.

Prasoon Joshi, chair of the Central Board of Film Certification, did not reply to Mint’s queries on the delays in certification for the new titles. But a member of the CBFC conceded that censor board was keen on avoiding any controversy at the moment.

Backed by producer Ektaa Kapoor, The Sabarmati Report is based on the 2002 fire that engulfed the Sabarmati Express train, killing 59 people and igniting the Gujarat riots. Jahangir National University is set in the backdrop of college politics impacting national politics, while Hum Do Hamare Baarah deals with the issue of population explosion.

Boxoffice duds

Multiple movies with political, religious or nationalist overtones, or bearing a combination of those themes, have arrived at the cinemas in recent months, ahead of the ongoing national election, but few have found favour at the box office.

Bastar-The Naxal Story, The Vaccine War, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and Main Atal Hoon, all heavy on political messaging, failed to attract moviegoers. Political drama Article 370 has been the only exception, earning over ₹80 crore in domestic collections.

Also read: Box-office duds prompt theatres to cut ticket prices

Film industry experts say the censor board wants to avoid controversy at the moment given the kind of uproar over films like The Kerala Story. Marketed as a true story based on the concept of so-called ‘love jihad’, the film drew much flak for spreading communal misinformation and exaggerating figures. The movie was banned in West Bengal, and in Kerala and Tamil Nadu sparked protests.

A balanced view?

For all that, The Kerala Story, as well as The Kashmir Files, had each earned over ₹200 crore, encouraging other filmmakers to try and squeeze potential riches from the nationalist bandwagon.

But now, “there is no option for them but to wait at the moment," said a filmmaker, declining to be identified. “Even OTT (video-streaming) platforms are either shunning such films completely or asking for them to be released in theatres first to gauge audience reception."

Also read: Why producers are getting cold feet about big-budget films

Besides, the delays at the censor board could dilute the value of such movies once the fervour around the election dies down.

Yusuf Shaikh, business head of feature films at production and distribution firm Percept Pictures, said while the filmmakers may have sought to leverage the nationalist sentiment by pushing a one-sided narrative, they may now have to edit their movies to make for a balanced view.

“The audience is very smart," Shaikh said. “They can always see through and reject fare that is trying to instigate or present exaggerated accounts."