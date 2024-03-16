Navneet Sehgal appointed new Prasar Bharti chairperson
In a significant development, Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a retired bureaucrat, has been appointed as the new Chairman of Prasar Bharati, filling a position that had remained vacant for four years. The appointment was made by the President of India on the recommendation of the Selection Committee.
