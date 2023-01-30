Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar’s new film to release on 24 February1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Titled Afwaah, the film has been directed by Sudhir Mishra and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha
Afwaah, a new film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, will release in cinemas on 24 February. It has been directed by Sudhir Mishra and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha.
