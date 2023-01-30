Afwaah, a new film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, will release in cinemas on 24 February. It has been directed by Sudhir Mishra and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha.

Pednekar was last seen in comedy drama Govinda Naam Mera that had streamed on Disney+ Hotstar while Raksha Bandhan and Badhaai Do, had released in cinemas last year.

Despite the failure of movies like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Anek, Attack, and Shabaash Mithu, made at modest budgets, a number of mid-sized films are looking to cash in on the post-covid demand, as smaller films are critical for both actors as well as the exhibition sector.

However, ever since covid-led restrictions were eased, audiences have been flocking to theatres only for large spectacles, said trade experts.

The content pipeline must keep flowing for theatres to make up for the losses during covid and to grow.

Actors Fahadh Faasil, Tovino Thomas and Rajkummar Rao who witnessed reasonable success with the films released directly on the streaming platforms during covid, and even garnering critical acclaim, have also released their recent films in theatres.

Faasil’s latest film Malayankunju was released in cinemas last year while Rao’s HIT: The First Case hit the cinemas too. A lot of actors and filmmakers have realised box office is critical for the film to generate enough chatter among audiences. You can always recover investments through an OTT release, but the audience validation beyond social media, which is a small world anyway, is important, according to trade experts. Theatrical releases are important to actors even if the film doesn’t fare well at the box office, they win audience’s love and appreciation while response to web releases is not as easy to gauge.