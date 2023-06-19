Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru , produced by Kangana Ranaut faced immense trolling and criticism owing to a kissing scene between the two lead actors. Critics pointed at the fact that the kissing scene between the lead actors seemed inappropriate considering the age gap between Siddiqui and Kaur.

There is a 25 year age difference between Siddiqui and Kaur.

The acclaimed actor has now said opened up about the controversy in an exclusive interview with India Today.

In his interview, the actor has said that the young generation is ‘useless’ considering the immense backlash he is facing on social media.

He asked, "Why will there be a problem?"

Notably, this is not the first time, the pairing for the movie faced cynicism. The film that originally was supposed to cast Kangana Ranaut and Irrfan Khan got shelved because director Sai Kabir Srivastav felt severely ill for three to four years. Kangana said that when the filmmaker went back to working on the script, Irrfan passed away in April 2020.

Later when Siddiqui and Kaur were declared as the leading pair, critics took that with a pinch of salt.

In an interview with India Today, the Sacred Games actor said, "Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’. They don't know romance."

Siddiqui added, “Everything today happens on Whatsapp, be it love, breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?"

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory and shared a picture with late actor Irrfan Khan. "We were supposed to be Tiku and Sheru...today while we stand so close to its release...deeply missing Irfan saab his charm, humour and generosity as an actor," she wrote.

'Tiku weds Sheru' is all set to be released on Prime Video on June 23.

Helmed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around a junior artist who gets married to an ambitious girl wanting to become a Bollywood actress. Tiku, played by Avneet Kaur, moves to Delhi under the pretext of higher studies and falls in love with a Muslim man. However, her parents marry her off to Sheru. The film shows how Tiku and Sheru unite to fulfill their dreams and fall head over heels in love with each other.