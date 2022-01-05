New Delhi: Tamil actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be seen in a new film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal that will release in cinemas, though an official date is yet to be announced.

Sethupathi, who started his journey as a background actor, particularly playing the role of the lead character's friend in a few films, has appeared in television series, such as Nalaya Iyakunar for Kalaignar TV. He got his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy's Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010), later finding popularity with the thriller Pizza (2012), and comedy entertainer Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012).

Along with Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and romantic drama 96 directed by C. Prem Kumar, Sethupathi is best remembered for Balaji Tharaneetharan directorial Seethakaathi, Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, and for his negative roles such as in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta alongside Rajinikanth. During the second half of 2019, he made his Malayalam and Telugu debuts with Maarconi Mathaai and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, respectively. He is also slated to make his Bollywood debut in a film with Katrina Kaif.

Nayanthara, often referred to as the Lady Superstar of south Indian cinema, has more than 75 films to her credit. She made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare and entered the Tamil and Telugu cinema industries with Ayya (2005) and Lakshmi (2006), both commercially successful. This was followed by a string of Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu hits like Chandramukhi (2005), Rappakal (2005), Ghajini (2005), Billa (2007), Bodyguard (2010), Babu Bangaram (2016), Iru Mugan (2016), Dora (2017), Velaikkaran (2017), Kolamavu Kokila (2018), Immaika Nodigal (2018), Viswasam (2019), Love Action Drama (2019), Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) and Bigil (2019).

She is remembered for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam (2011) and has also won accolades for her performances in Raja Rani (2013), Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), Aramm (2017) and Puthiya Niyamam (2016).

