Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi announce new Tamil film

Along with Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and romantic drama 96 directed by C. Prem Kumar, Sethupathi is best remembered for Balaji Tharaneetharan directorial Seethakaathi, Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, and for his negative roles such as in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta alongside Rajinikanth. During the second half of 2019, he made his Malayalam and Telugu debuts with Maarconi Mathaai and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, respectively. He is also slated to make his Bollywood debut in a film with Katrina Kaif.

