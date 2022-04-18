Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi’s new film slated for 28 April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Tamil triangular romantic comedy-drama is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Tamil triangular romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release in cinemas on 28 April. The film will also have a Telugu version: Kanmani Rambo Khatija.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Tamil triangular romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release in cinemas on 28 April. The film will also have a Telugu version: Kanmani Rambo Khatija.
Referred to by fans and media as “Makkal Selvan", meaning ‘people’s treasure,’ Sethupathi has starred in more than 50 films to date. Having joined the Chennai-based theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai as an accountant where he observed actors from close quarters, Sethupathi started his journey as a background actor, mostly playing the role of the lead characters' friend in a few films, and appearing in television series, such as Nalaya Iyakunar for Kalaignar TV. He got his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010), later finding popularity with the thriller Pizza (2012), and comedy entertainer Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012).
Referred to by fans and media as “Makkal Selvan", meaning ‘people’s treasure,’ Sethupathi has starred in more than 50 films to date. Having joined the Chennai-based theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai as an accountant where he observed actors from close quarters, Sethupathi started his journey as a background actor, mostly playing the role of the lead characters' friend in a few films, and appearing in television series, such as Nalaya Iyakunar for Kalaignar TV. He got his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010), later finding popularity with the thriller Pizza (2012), and comedy entertainer Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012).
Along with Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and romantic drama 96, directed by C. Prem Kumar, Sethupathi is best remembered for Balaji Tharaneetharan directorial Seethakaathi, Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe, and for his negative roles such as in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta alongside Rajinikanth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nayanthara, often referred to as the Lady Superstar of south Indian cinema, has more than 75 films to her credit. She made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare and entered the Tamil and Telugu cinema industries with Ayya (2005) and Lakshmi (2006), both commercially successful. This was followed by a string of Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu hits like Chandramukhi (2005), Rappakal (2005), Ghajini (2005), Billa (2007), Bodyguard (2010), Babu Bangaram (2016), Iru Mugan (2016), Dora (2017), Velaikkaran (2017), Kolamavu Kokila (2018), Immaika Nodigal (2018), Viswasam (2019), Love Action Drama (2019), Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) and Bigil (2019).
She is remembered for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam (2011) and has also won accolades for her performances in Raja Rani (2013), Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), Aramm (2017) and Puthiya Niyamam (2016).