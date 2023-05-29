NBCUniversal and JioCinema ink multi-year partnership

NBCUniversal and JioCinema ink multi-year partnership1 min read 29 May 2023, 02:42 PM IST
That portfolio includes Comcast NBCUniversal’s production entities and brands, such as Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Bravo, and more.
Global media and entertainment company NBCUniversal and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multi-year partnership bringing NBCU films and TV series to India.
