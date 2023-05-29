NBCUniversal and JioCinema ink multi-year partnership

That portfolio includes Comcast NBCUniversal’s production entities and brands, such as Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Bravo, and more. NBCU’s programming will live in a Peacock branded hub starting next month on JioCinema’s newly announced “JioCinema Premium" SVoD tier. The paid plan available for Rs. 999 a year already includes HBO content given that Warner Bros. Discovery and Viacom18 have inked a multi-year agreement that has made JioCinema the new platform for HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. content in India.

Viewers will have access to series like Young Rock, action thriller The Lazarus Project; and The Lovers, a dark romantic comedic drama besides Peacock Originals including Bel-Air, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and The Calling, an investigative drama series. Dramas and comedies from NBCU’s vast library, including Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project, are also a part of this deal. Further, Indian audiences will be able to watch shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules; in addition to Family Karma, and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, a transformational show – narrated by Amy Poehler. The line-up will also include Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and the sci-fi horror film M3GAN, from James Wan and Blumhouse besides titles in the Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, The Mummy and Pitch Perfect franchises. Movies from the hit Despicable Me/Minions and Fast franchises, including the newly released Fast X, as well as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and epic thriller Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan, will also be heading to the service in the future.