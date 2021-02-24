NBCUniversal-Banijay Asia sign deal to remake Suits, Top Chef, others for India

Mint had earlier reported that new-age content creators on video streaming services are looking at popular international formats that they can localize to hook Indian audiences. Shows like The Office, Hostages and Criminal Justice, all three on Disney+ Hotstar, and Mind The Malhotras, on Amazon Prime Video, have been adapted from international formats and have made waves in India. Adaptations have had a long history in the Indian television industry, right from the days of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss.

