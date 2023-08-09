NBF writes to I&B minister against a group of broadcasters seeking to suspend news genre ratings3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:56 PM IST
The NBF letter alleges that a group of broadcasters is making attempts to get the news channels’ ratings suspended
MUMBAI : The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), a lobby group of national and regional news broadcasters that collectively represents over 300 TV news channels, has addressed a letter to Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting, highlighting its members’ apprehensions regarding the suspension of weekly ratings for the news genre.