Home >Industry >Media >NCB arrests 30-year-old TV actress for procuring drugs in Mumbai
The actress and the drug supplier, identified as Faisal (20), were subsequently arrested, he said. (HT)
The actress and the drug supplier, identified as Faisal (20), were subsequently arrested, he said. (HT)

NCB arrests 30-year-old TV actress for procuring drugs in Mumbai

1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2020, 12:17 PM IST PTI

  • A 30-year-old television actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she was allegedly caught buying drugs in Mumbai
  • The anti-drug agency seized 99 gm ganja from their possession, the official said

Mumbai: A 30-year-old television actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she was allegedly caught buying drugs in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials apprehended the actress while she was allegedly receiving ganja from a person at Machimar locality in Versova area of Andheri on Saturday.

The anti-drug agency seized 99 gm ganja from their possession, the official said.

The actress and the drug supplier, identified as Faisal (20), were subsequently arrested, he said.

During their questioning, it came to light that the seized drug was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur, a resident of Versova, who was also later arrested, the official said.

A case was registered against all the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that the NCB was conducting a probe into the case.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout