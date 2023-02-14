NCLT case against Zee-Sony merger adjourned to 9 Mar
Earlier in December 2021, Zee and Sony had signed a definitive agreement to merge their operations
NEW DELHI : The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on the petitions against the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd with Culver Max Entertainment (earlier Sony Pictures Networks India) to 9 March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×