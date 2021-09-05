‘Need to understand granularity of each medium for legislations to be effective'

Definitely. It started with the IT Rules, followed by amendment to the Cable TV Rules, and then the proposed amendment to Cinematograph Act. It does appear that the Government is seeking to replicate the provisions of the Digital Media Code of Ethics, with an overall aim of bringing parity across all mediums of distribution. Perhaps the Government's intent is to create a level playing field, but ultimately, one cannot lose sight of the fact that there are entirely different distribution mediums in question. Our legislations should not have the effect of limiting the functions and advantages of any medium, and some overall balance needs to be created. I think the regulatory framework for the media industry is evolving, and at the moment it’s a work in progress.