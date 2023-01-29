Netflix acquires rights to Karthi-starrer ‘Japan’1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 03:36 PM IST
American streaming platform Netflix has acquired the rights to stream ‘Japan’, a Tamil film starring Karthi post its theatrical release
American streaming platform Netflix has acquired the rights to stream ‘Japan’, a Tamil film starring Karthi post its theatrical release. It will be dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well.
