Netflix acquires rights to Vijay’s next film
Video streaming platforms are likely to offer 50-60% of the budgets to southern language content, with these programmes seeing much traction.
American streaming platform Netflix has acquired the rights to stream actor Vijay’s next film titled ‘Leo’ to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
