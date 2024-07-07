The end of ad-free streaming? Here's why ads will ruin your favourite shows
SummaryAs Netflix and Amazon eye international markets for growth, they not only have to tweak their content but also their revenue models. Ads are playing a key role.
For long, Netflix was a model for subscription businesses globally. It demonstrated that users could pay for high-quality content, helping media businesses rely less on advertising revenues. But then, in November 2022, the streaming giant launched an ad-supported plan, and has been pushing it ever since. And last week, it decided to axe its cheapest ad-free plan in the UK and Canada.