Netflix announces ‘Drive’, first original film with Dharma Productions

American streaming service Netflix has announced its first original film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, an action thriller called Drive.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk.

"At Netflix, we want to be a home for films across genres that delight our viewers in India and around the world. As we rapidly build our diverse film catalogue, we are excited to work on our first ever film with Dharma Productions and bring Drive to Netflix. It is a complete entertainer led by a brilliantly talented cast and crew and is filled with foot tapping music and pulse pounding action and drama. We can't wait for our members globally to enjoy it," Srishti Behl Arya, Director - international original film, India, Netflix, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Netflix had announced a partnership with Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content arm of his company Dharma Productions. The two will create a range of fiction and non-fiction shows for subscribers of the video-on-demand platform.

“Our vision for Drive was to make a film that elevates the genre of action-heist films. With nail-biting chases and action sequences, fronted by a spectacular cast, Drive combines the best of Bollywood storytelling with international production quality. I’m thrilled to partner Netflix once again in bringing this incredibly fun film to millions of fans of the action genre around the world," Johar said in a statement.