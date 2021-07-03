Netflix announces first Indian dating reality show

Even as fiction properties, both web shows and movies, dominate video-on-demand (VoD) screens, a bunch of streaming platforms and content creators are increasingly laying their bets on non-fiction, local Indian content. Telugu streaming platform aha Video launched a chat show with actor Samantha Akkineni called Sam Jam while production house EndemolShine--which makes Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Masterchef in India --is looking to adapt some of its international formats for the country. VOOT sees much traction for its TV content including exclusive snippets from reality shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies and Splitsvilla while Amazon Prime Video wants to build on its comedy slate with the Tamil version of Comicstaan besides a sports docu-series Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers. Platforms say the level of engagement and interactivity is always deeper for non-fiction especially with younger audiences who are looking for believable figures to connect with.

