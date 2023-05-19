Netflix to stream Telugu film ‘Dasara’ in Hindi1 min read 19 May 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Video streaming platforms are fast recognising the diversity of India as a nation and the importance of reaching out to Indians in their languages. Services, both local and foreign, are upping their dubbing game for marquee content.
New Delhi: Netflix, American streaming platform, has announced the Hindi premiere of Telugu film Dasara, on 25 May. The period action drama written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela stars an ensemble cast of Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna. It had released in theatres late March.
