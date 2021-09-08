NEW DELHI : American streaming platform Netflix will premiere a new Malayalam superhero flick Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas. Produced by Weekend Blockbusters, the action flick is directed by Basil Joseph and also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film will premiere with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

“Malayalam cinema has gripped the audiences with innovative storytelling and incredible filmmaking craft. As we expand our film slate to include more diverse Malayalam stories, we are excited to bring the widely anticipated, Minnal Murali as a Netflix film," Pratiksha Rao, director, films and licensing, Netflix India said in a statement.

Lead actor Thomas said he is grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix.

First embraced for their unapologetic and over-the-top drama bundled with action, romance and comedy evident in dubbed Hindi versions on satellite television, movies in the four South Indian languages, particularly Tamil and Telugu (including their dubbed Hindi versions), are now bringing big returns for streaming platforms, contributing to 10-25% of overall viewership.

By partnering with the Indian film industry, through original and licensing of content, streaming services have provided an additional method for exhibition of films, Rao had said in an earlier interview. Netflix’s Tamil anthology film Navarasa was in the Top 10 in 10 countries including India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. In its first week on Netflix, more than 40% of the viewers for the film came from outside India. Likewise, in its first week alone, Dhanush- starrer Jagame Thandhiram drew an equal share of audience from outside India as it did within the country. In the last one year, Nayattu (Malayalam), Andhaghaaram (Tamil), Pitta Kathalu (Telugu) Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil), Cinema Bandi (Telugu) and Mandela (Tamil) have all featured in the Top 10 on Netflix in India.

