Netflix announces Malayalam film ‘Minnal Murali’

By partnering with the Indian film industry, through original and licensing of content, streaming services have provided an additional method for exhibition of films, Rao had said in an earlier interview. Netflix’s Tamil anthology film Navarasa was in the Top 10 in 10 countries including India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. In its first week on Netflix, more than 40% of the viewers for the film came from outside India. Likewise, in its first week alone, Dhanush- starrer Jagame Thandhiram drew an equal share of audience from outside India as it did within the country. In the last one year, Nayattu (Malayalam), Andhaghaaram (Tamil), Pitta Kathalu (Telugu) Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil), Cinema Bandi (Telugu) and Mandela (Tamil) have all featured in the Top 10 on Netflix in India.