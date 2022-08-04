Netflix announces multi-year partnership with Raj and DK1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 10:41 AM IST
Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are best known for The Family Man, a thriller streaming on rival Amazon Prime Video.
Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are best known for The Family Man, a thriller streaming on rival Amazon Prime Video.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix has announced a multi-year partnership with filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who are best known for The Family Man, a thriller streaming on rival Amazon Prime Video.