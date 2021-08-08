Netflix announces new comedy series ‘Comedy Premium League’

Earlier this year, Netflix had announced more than 40 Indian originals for 2021, saying it was looking to expand its slate by about three times compared with 2020 across languages and genres, without disclosing investment figures. Besides extensive local language programming, the service is also trying to penetrate the country with low-price plans. In September 2020, Netflix India partnered Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month ( ₹399). This partnership was expected to help the OTT platform notch up 5 million subscribers in India according to a report by research firm Media Partners Asia earlier this year, with rival Amazon Prime Video commanding 17 million paid users. As per another report by the research firm, Netflix commands 14% of India’s total online video revenue market, while Amazon takes up 7%. Netflix does not share country-specific subscriber numbers. Disney+ Hotstar, on the other hand, has around 34 million subscribers in India, making up approximately a third of the platform’s total subscriber base.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}