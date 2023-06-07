Netflix announces new film ‘Chamkila’1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Earlier this year, Netflix said that lowering prices by 20-60% to deepen reach in India in December 2021 helped grow engagement in the country nearly 30% year-on-year while foreign exchange neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24% versus 19% in 2021.
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, has announced a new India original film Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is based on the life of Punjabi singer and musician Amar Singh Chamkila.
