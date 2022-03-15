Netflix announces new film ‘Kathal’

According to its latest inclusion report released in February, Netflix grew from about 8,000 to 10,000 full-time employees globally in 2021. Women now make up 51.7% of its global workforce, up from 48.7% in 2020. In the past year alone, it brought out many female-centric tales such as Pagglait about a young widow coming to terms with her husband’s death only to discover truths she didn’t know when he was alive.