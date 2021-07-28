NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix has announced a new film Monica, O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher and others. It will be directed by Vasan Bala, best known for black comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

To be sure, media experts have often pointed out that unlike rival Amazon Prime Video, Netflix is not looking at big acquisitions of mainstream Bollywood films as a key strategy. The Reed Hastings-owned platform is focusing on its original web shows, films and language content to widen reach and deepen consumer engagement.

Upcoming original films on the service include Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Karan Johar’s production Meenakshi Sundareshwar, a Tamil anthology titled Navarasa, Abbas Mustan directed Penthouse, among others. Netflix added only 1.5 million paid memberships globally in the April to June quarter this year, but the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region, parts of which continue to be impacted, represented about two-thirds of its paid net adds in the period, at 1.02 million, according to its latest earnings report.

On the other hand, the company had added 3.98 million paid subscriptions in the January to March quarter globally with 1.36 million of these coming from the Asia and Pacific region.

Netflix’s partnership with telecommunication companies such as Reliance Jio was expected to help the OTT platform notch up 5 million subscribers in India according to a report by research firm Media Partners Asia earlier this year, with rival Amazon Prime Video commanding 17 million paid users. As per another report by the research firm, Netflix commands 14% of India’s total online video revenue market while Amazon takes up 7%. Netflix does not share country-specific subscriber numbers. Disney+ Hotstar, on the other hand, has around 34 million subscribers in India, making up approximately a third of the platform’s total subscriber base.

