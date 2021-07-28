Netflix announces new film with Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte

Netflix’s partnership with telecommunication companies such as Reliance Jio was expected to help the OTT platform notch up 5 million subscribers in India according to a report by research firm Media Partners Asia earlier this year, with rival Amazon Prime Video commanding 17 million paid users. As per another report by the research firm, Netflix commands 14% of India’s total online video revenue market while Amazon takes up 7%. Netflix does not share country-specific subscriber numbers. Disney+ Hotstar, on the other hand, has around 34 million subscribers in India, making up approximately a third of the platform’s total subscriber base.