Netflix announces new horror anthology ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 10:16 AM IST
American streaming platform Netflix will premiere a new horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities on 25 October. The series, created by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, is based on his short story of the same name.