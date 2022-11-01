Netflix announces new India original ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 10:29 AM IST
Netflix added nearly 2.4 million global subscribers in the September quarter, far higher than its estimates of 1 million.
Netflix added nearly 2.4 million global subscribers in the September quarter, far higher than its estimates of 1 million.
American streaming platform Netflix has announced a new original called Khakee: The Bihar Chapter starring Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana and Jatin Sarna, among others.