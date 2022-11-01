Netflix announces new India original ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’

The appreciating dollar is a significant headwind, and the company is expecting revenue of $7.8 billion in the next quarter. The sequential decline was entirely due to the continued strengthening of the US dollar against other currencies. Last month, Netflix said it will roll out an ad-supported subscription plan on 1 November in Canada and Mexico, and on 3 November across Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, Korea and the US. In Spain, the plan will go live on 10 November. These 12 markets account for $140 billion of the brand’s ad spending across TV and streaming, or over 75% of the global market, Netflix said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}