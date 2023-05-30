Netflix announces new India original ‘Kohrra’2 min read 30 May 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Earlier this year, Netflix said that lowering prices by 20-60% to deepen reach in India in December 2021 helped grow engagement in the country nearly 30% year-on-year while foreign exchange neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24% versus 19% in 2021.
American streaming platform Netflix has announced a new India original series Kohrra, co-produced by Clean Slate Filmz. It features actors Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary.
