NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix has announced a new line-up of original films that it will release over the next few months. This includes Qal a starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan, produced by Karnesh Ssharma, Plan A Plan B starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.

These titles will release alongside those announced earlier—Anushka Sharma’s Chakda ‘Xpress, Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi, Sanya Malhotra’s Kathal, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, starring Ali Fazal and Tabu, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte-starrer Monica O My Darling, Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s untitled OTT debut directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

“We are looking ahead with tremendous excitement as we bring a variety of entertaining and diverse films to our audiences in the coming months. Our film slate features must tell stories, must watch performances and creators and storytellers who will take India and the world audiences on a ride of high drama, high emotion, thrill, romance, mystery, comedy and much more," Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India said in a statement.

Netflix lost 1 million global paid subscribers in the April to June quarter, faring better than the 2 million loss it had forecast, but paling in comparison to the 1.5 million added in the same period a year ago. Average revenue per membership (ARM) in the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region fell 2% year-on-year during the period, it said, because of the price drop in India last December. The company that recently announced Microsoft as technology and sales partner has a lower-priced, advertising plan in the offing that will complement its existing plans and launch early 2023. There are also plans to monetize the 100 million plus households that are consuming but not directly paying for the service.