Netflix announces new original movie line-up1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 11:04 AM IST
NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix has announced a new line-up of original films that it will release over the next few months. This includes Qala starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan, produced by Karnesh Ssharma, Plan A Plan B starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.