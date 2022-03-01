New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor will be seen in a new Netflix original Thar co-starring son Harshvardhan Kapoor and Fatema Sana Shaikh. The father-son duo had also featured in the platform’s black comedy thriller AK vs AK in 2020 with Anurag Kashyap.

Kapoor who made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) and then appeared in the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham (1980), saw his career take a turn through his breakout role in the action drama Mashaal (1984). His biggest hits during the 1980s as a lead actor include Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Mr. India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989) and Parinda (1989). He went on to star in other popular films over the years including Lamhe (1991), Laadla (1994), Judaai (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999), Biwi No.1 (1999), No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007), Race (2008), Race 2 (2013), Welcome Back (2015), Race 3 (2018), Total Dhamaal (2019) and Malanag (2020). He has received critical acclaim for his performances in Beta (1992), 1942: A Love Story (1994), Trimurti (1995), Virasat (1997), Taal (1999), Pukar (2000), Lajja (2001), Nayak (2001) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). He is committed to star in Karan Johar's directorial venture, Takht, a historical drama featuring an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vicky Kaushal.

Kapoor has also appeared in Danny Boyle's Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, and television action series 24. His international projects include playing a villain in Mission : Impossible- Ghost Protocol released in 2011 and featuring Tom Cruise in the lead.

Harshvardhan who made his acting debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya opposite actress Saiyami Kher in 2016, has since then, been seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero that was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and released in 2018. Apart from AK vs AK, he was seen in Netflix anthology Ray released last year.

