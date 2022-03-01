Netflix announces new original with actor Anil Kapoor

Kapoor who made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) and then appeared in the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham (1980), saw his career take a turn through his breakout role in the action drama Mashaal (1984). His biggest hits during the 1980s as a lead actor include Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Mr. India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989) and Parinda (1989). He went on to star in other popular films over the years including Lamhe (1991), Laadla (1994), Judaai (1997), Deewana Mastana (1997), Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999), Biwi No.1 (1999), No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007), Race (2008), Race 2 (2013), Welcome Back (2015), Race 3 (2018), Total Dhamaal (2019) and Malanag (2020). He has received critical acclaim for his performances in Beta (1992), 1942: A Love Story (1994), Trimurti (1995), Virasat (1997), Taal (1999), Pukar (2000), Lajja (2001), Nayak (2001) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). He is committed to star in Karan Johar's directorial venture, Takht, a historical drama featuring an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vicky Kaushal.