Netflix announces new series ‘Boo Bitch’

The company, however, said India, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan were witnessing “nice growth." The Asia Pacific region saw 1.09 million paid member additions in the three months, down from 2.6 million a quarter ago.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In December, Netflix had slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. Its mobile-only plan, earlier priced at Rs. 199 a month, now comes for Rs. 149. The basic plan, which allows access to all content on one device, is priced at Rs. 199 from Rs. 499.
“One way to increase the price spread is advertising on low-end plans and to have lower prices with advertising. Those who have followed Netflix know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription. But as much I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice. Allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price and are advertising-tolerant get what they want makes a lot of sense," Netflix founder and chairman Reed Hastings had added.
American films, television shows and programming in Turkish, German and Korean languages, including their dubbed versions, are emerging as a big draw on over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services, making up as much as 30% of overall viewership, said senior executives at several of these platforms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While such international content finds ready takers among young urban Indians in the metros, those in small towns benefit from their dubbed versions in both Hindi and regional languages.
Netflix’s Extraction and The Kissing Booth have been popular in Hindi and Tamil as have Amazon’s The Boys, The Tomorrow War, Wonder Woman, and Parasite. Walt Disney, too, has decided to tap smaller towns by making Disney+ (including Marvel) content available even on its cheaper price plans in India to expand reach.