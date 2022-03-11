New Delhi: American streaming platform Netflix has announced a new show Soup directed by Abhishek Chaubey known for films like Udta Punjab , and starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma. The dark-comedy crime series is produced by Macguffin Pictures. Chaubey has earlier worked on Netflix originals like Raat Akeli Hai and Ray.

“Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I’m thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We’ve had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can’t wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters," Chaubey said in a statement.

Netflix that has clocked 222 million paid memberships worldwide saw net additions in 2021 decline by more than 50% to 18 million, compared to 37 million in 2020. The company follows a January-December accounting year. In the Asia-Pacific region, large parts of which continue to see disruption because of covid-19, the platform increased paid memberships by 2.6 million compared with 2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, Netflix said. This came on the back of a strong growth in both Japan and India, it said.

Last December, Netflix slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. The move sets the stage for greater competition among foreign giants, including Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, which have so far led in terms of subscriber count with all players now evidently focusing on volume rather than value.

Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at Rs. 199 per month, will now come for Rs. 149. The basic plan, which allows access to all content on any one device, will now cost Rs. 199 versus Rs. 499.

The company has announced local productions in collaboration with popular actors and directors in India such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Heeramandi), Vishal Bhardwaj (Khufiya) and Zoya Akhtar (an Archie Comics adaptation), besides second seasons of hits such as Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

