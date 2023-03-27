Netflix announces new series ‘Tooth Pari’2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Paid net additions for Netflix stood at 7.7 million worldwide in the December quarter of 2022 versus 8.3 million in the same period in 2021
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, a new series starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala. Produced by Endemol Shine India and created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta, the show will stream on 20 April.
