New Delhi: American streaming platform Netflix will stream a new show called Eternally Confused and Eager for Love in collaboration with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films. Starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai, the series is created and directed by Rahul Nair and will premiere on 18 March.

“Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a labour of love. Rahul Nair has been able to capture the reality and hilarity of what most of today’s young people deal with - it also marks the beginning of our association with Netflix," Sidhwani said in a statement.

Last September, Netflix had announced a multi-year, series partnership with Excel Entertainment known for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The first two projects to be produced as part of the collaboration were then tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill.

Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, called Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, a complex and hilarious exploration of the dating lives of young adults.

Netflix added 8.3 million subscribers globally in the December quarter on the back of its blockbuster Korean television series Squid Game, along with two big film releases: Don’t Look Up and Red Notice.

However, overall, the service that clocked 222 million paid memberships worldwide saw net additions in 2021 decline by more than 50% to 18 million, compared to 37 million in 2020. Last December, Netflix slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. The move sets the stage for greater competition among foreign giants, including Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, which have so far led in terms of subscriber count.

