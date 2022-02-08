Netflix announces new thriller with makers of ‘The Family Man'

NEW DELHI: American streaming service Netflix has announced a new show with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., best known for Amazon Prime Video original The Family Man . The comedy crime thriller series is titled Guns & Gulaabs . The cast for the same is yet to be announced.

Last month, the service said it had added 8.3 million subscribers globally in the December quarter on the back of its blockbuster Korean television series Squid Game, along with two big film releases: Don’t Look Up and Red Notice.

However, overall, the service that has 222 million paid memberships worldwide saw net additions more than halve to 18 million in 2021 from 37 million a year ago. The company follows a January-December accounting year. Love is Blind from Brazil, My Name from Korea, super hero film Minnal Murali from India, and Danish thriller The Chestnut Man were the big hits this past quarter.

In December, Netflix slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. The move sets the stage for greater competition among foreign giants, including Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, which have so far led in terms of subscriber count with all players now evidently focusing on volume rather than value.

Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at ₹199 per month, will now come for ₹149. The basic plan, which allows access to all content on any one device, will now cost ₹199 versus ₹499.

The company has announced local productions in collaboration with popular actors and directors in India such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Heeramandi), Vishal Bhardwaj (Khufiya), Zoya Akhtar (an Archie Comics adaptation), Madhuri Dixit (Finding Anamika), and Kapil Sharma, besides second seasons of hits such as Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

