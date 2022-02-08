Netflix announces new thriller with makers of ‘The Family Man'

However, overall, the service that has 222 million paid memberships worldwide saw net additions more than halve to 18 million in 2021 from 37 million a year ago. The company follows a January-December accounting year. Love is Blind from Brazil, My Name from Korea, super hero film Minnal Murali from India, and Danish thriller The Chestnut Man were the big hits this past quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}