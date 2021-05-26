NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix has announced that the final season of its popular Spanish language drama Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) will release in two parts of five episodes each on September 3 and December 3, respectively.

In a blog, Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, had said that the country was big on international titles in 2020 and among others, Money Heist had featured on the Top 10 list for 170 days. Further, Money Heist: The Phenomenon, a behind-the-scenes documentary that takes a look at the global success of the TV series was one the most popular documentaries on Netflix in India last year.

Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. The series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. It stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, and Itziar Ituño in lead roles.

“When we began to write part five in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself," creator Pina said in a statement.

Underlining India’s love for international titles, German series Dark was on the Top 10 row in India for 95 days last year. Turkish series The Protector was among the most popular titles in the fantasy genre and was also the non-Indian, non-English title that was viewed the most with subtitles and/or dubs.

The viewing of Korean dramas on Netflix in India increased more than 370% in 2020 over 2019. Some of the most popular K-titles in India included The King: Eternal Monarch, Kingdom (season two), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Start-up.

