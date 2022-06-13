Netflix announces season-2 of 'Squid Game'; director teases a few details

Squid Game season 1 was released worldwide on September 17, 2021, and became Netflix's most-watched series ever
Netflix is betting that a second season may help stymie this year’s 70% slump in shares after announcing in April that it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter,
Netflix has announced that the South Korean survival drama series Squid Game will be back with season 2. Squid Game director teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix.
"And now, Gi-hun returns," director, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a letter to fans. He said the man in the suit with ddakji might be back." "You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added. Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.
Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.
The director said, "It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year...But it took only 12 days for the show to become the most popular series ever".
Last year, Hwang confirmed that he would make Season 2 of the show.
"There's been so much demand, love, and attention for a season two," he said. "So I feel I have no choice but to make a season two."
Squid Game season 1 was released worldwide on September 17, 2021, and became Netflix's most-watched series, attracting 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the 28 days following its release in the US alone.
"Squid Game" features contestants from marginalised parts of society competing in traditional South Korean children's games for money -- with the losers put to death.
The series boosted the popularity of Korean content worldwide and prompting global players including Walt Disney Co., Apple Inc. and Warner Media to invest in local-language titles and original series to lure subscribers.
Meanwhile, Netflix's stocks have jumped, with the online streaming company returning to its global hit to recover from an unexpected drop in subscribers.
Netflix is betting that a second season may help stymie this year’s 70% slump in shares after announcing in April that it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, the first time it has shed customers since 2011. The company projected it will shrink by another 2 million customers in the second quarter.