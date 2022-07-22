Netflix announces second season of ‘Delhi Crime’

Overall, the service that forecasts 1 million paid net additions worldwide for Q3 versus 4.4 million in the year ago quarter, said it expects high impact of the unprecedented appreciation in the US dollar because nearly 60% of its revenue comes from outside the US and swings in foreign exchange have a large flow through to operating profit as most of its expenses are in US dollar and don’t benefit from a stronger greenback.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}