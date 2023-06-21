Netflix announces second season of ‘Lust Stories’1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Earlier this year, Netflix said that lowering prices by 20-60% to deepen reach in India in December 2021 helped grow engagement in the country nearly 30% year-on-year while foreign exchange neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24% versus 19% in 2021.
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, has announced that the second season of its India original Lust Stories, starring Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, among others, will premiere on 29 June.
