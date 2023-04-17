Netflix to stream third season of ‘Indian Matchmaking’

Another Netflix show, Never Have I Ever, a coming-of-age comedy drama about an Indian American teenager that came out in May 2020, had also drawn flak for its tone-deaf stereotypical depiction of the south Asian community. In an interview with The Huffington Post, its director Kabir Akhtar had emphasized that it’s unfair to place the burden of a collective identity (such as a community) on one show that can’t be fully identifiable for everyone.