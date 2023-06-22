Netflix announces third season of ‘The Witcher’1 min read 22 Jun 2023, 11:52 AM IST
International TV shows and films that have trended on the India Top 10 row last year on Netflix include All of us are Dead, Stranger Things 4, Red Notice, Bridgerton Season 2, DAHMER: Monster- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Don’t Look Up.
American streaming platform Netflix has announced that the third season of its fantasy drama series The Witcher, will stream in two parts, on 29 June and 27 July.
