NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix has announced a spy thriller titled Khufiya to be directed and produced by Vishal Bharadwaj starring Ali Fazal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. The film is based on an espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan.

In a statement, Bharadwaj said his attempt "is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one’s deep rooted emotional conflicts."

This March, Netflix that had completed five years of launch in India, announced 40 plus originals, and said it was looking to expand its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it programmes across languages and genres.

The slate of original films, series, comedy specials and documentaries included titles like Karan Johar’s romantic drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar, a mystery thriller called Finding Anamika featuring Madhuri Dixit, Reliance Entertainment’s Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, Ronnie Screwvala’s Dhamaka featuring Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Aranyak, a political drama called Mai produced by Anushka Sharma, the next seasons of Mismatched, Little Things, Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega, Masaba Masaba, Delhi Crime, She, Kota Factory, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and The Big Day Collection besides specials with a range of comics including Kapil Sharma. In addition, the platform is looking at licensing non-exclusive and theatrical titles too.

The Reed Hastings-owned platform has also set up its first live-action post-production facility in Mumbai, the company said in a blog dated 2 June. To be fully operational by June 2022, the facility will have 40 offline editing rooms for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to be able to work. The service is trying to penetrate the country with low price plans.

In September 2020, Netflix India partnered Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month ( ₹399). The subscribers were offered the option to upgrade to traditional plans. Netflix is also hard-bundled with Jio’s fixed broadband service with free access to subscribers opting for data plans starting at $20 per month ( ₹1,499). The streaming platform, in July 2020, started testing a $4.7 per month ( ₹349) ‘mobile plus’ plan in India, which allows single HD streaming on mobile, tablets and laptops.

