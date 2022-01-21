NEW DELHI: American streaming service Netflix added 8.3 million subscribers globally during the October-December quarter, on the back of its blockbuster Korean television series Squid Game , along with two big film releases - Don’t Look Up and Red Notice . However, the Reed Hastings-owned service which has 222 million paid memberships worldwide, saw net additions decline by more than 50% to 18 million in 2021 compared with 37 million a year ago. The company follows a January-December accounting year.

In the Asia and Pacific region, large parts of which continue to witness covid-induced disruption, the platform raised paid memberships by 2.6 million versus 2 million in the year-ago quarter, with strong growth in both Japan and India, Netflix said.

“In the quarter, we saw big local viewing for titles such as Love is Blind from Brazil, My Name from Korea, super hero film Minnal Murali from India and Danish thriller The Chestnut Man. Over the years, we’ve learned that big hits can come from anywhere in the world (with great subtitles and dubbing), as we’ve seen with La Casa de Papel, Squid Game, and Lupin to name just a few. But our goal with non-English originals is to first and foremost thrill audiences in their home country," the company said in a note to its shareholders announcing Q4 results late on Thursday.

The dystopian Korean thriller Squid Game--a late Q3 release that broke through globally early in Q4--generated 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first four weeks and is now Netflix’s biggest TV season ever, the letter said. The fourth quarter also featured the conclusion to La Casa de Papel, or Money Heist as it is popularly known, which has been viewed for 6.7 billion hours over its lifetime and has now launched a Korean adaptation, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

Last month, Netflix slashed rates by 18-60% across plans in India, in an effort to woo wider audiences and deepen penetration. The move sets the stage for greater competition among foreign giants including Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video that have so far, led in terms of subscriber count with all players now evidently focusing on volume rather than value.

Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at ₹199 per month, now comes for ₹149. The basic plan that allows access to all content on any one device, now costs ₹199 versus ₹499, and so on.

“I think it follows a whole set of activities that we've been doing in India over the years that we've been operating there and learning more about Indian consumers' tastes. At the core of it is the content and us seeking to provide a range of programming that is attractive to more people in India," Greg Peters, chief operating officer and chief product officer at Netflix said during an earnings call.

“We felt it was the right time to decrease our prices there, to increase accessibility to the incremental value or features that we've been trying to deliver in the market to more Indian consumers. And we also wanted to do it not just like we did with mobile, which is a good lower entry price point, but across the range of plans that we had under the theory that some of those features like the ability to watch on TV with a basic plan really unlocks more value in the service and therefore, would create more retention, more attractiveness to those plan types for those Indian consumers," Peters said.

The platform hopes that while it lowers average revenue per member, through cheaper plans, it would make up for it in more subscriber additions, Peters said. He called it still “very early in looking at India" but that “the early data…very much supports a positive read on that lens of revenue maximization through these changes."

Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder and chairman, pointed out that what's unique about India is cable. “It is about $3 per month per household. So (that makes for) radically different pricing than the rest of the world, which does impact consumer expectations," he said during the call. "The thing that frustrates us is why haven't we been as successful in India, but we're definitely leaning in there," he said.

Peters added that the company is quite bullish that India isn't fundamentally different in a way that it can't figure out how to tailor its service offering to be attractive to Indian consumers who love entertainment. “We know that for sure. And that gives us a lot of optimism just to continue to work away at it," he said.

To be sure, the company has announced local productions in collaboration with popular actors and directors in India such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Heeramandi), Vishal Bhardwaj (Khufiya), Zoya Akhtar (an Archie Comics adaptation), Madhuri Dixit (Finding Anamika) and Kapil Sharma, besides second seasons of hits like Mismatched, Masaba Masaba, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.